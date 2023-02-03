Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 10,687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,878.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,933.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.4% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.6% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 175,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $636,635,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

