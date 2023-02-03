New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

