Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,956 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $149.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.