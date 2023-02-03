Michael S. Cuffe Sells 4,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

