Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 98,778 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 254,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 97,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 480.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 74,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.84 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

