KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $149.12.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

