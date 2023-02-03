First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Articles

