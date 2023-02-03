First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,751 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $177.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

