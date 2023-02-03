First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

