First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

