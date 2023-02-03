First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

MSGE stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

