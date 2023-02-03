First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fluor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Fluor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fluor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fluor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Fluor Trading Down 2.9 %

FLR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

