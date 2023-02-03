First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

PCRX opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

