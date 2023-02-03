First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,182 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.