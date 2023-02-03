Creative Planning Purchases 417 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Insider Activity

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

