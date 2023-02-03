Creative Planning Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 58.30, a current ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.