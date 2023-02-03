Creative Planning Has $482,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

