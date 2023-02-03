Creative Planning Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

