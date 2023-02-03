Creative Planning Buys 4,368 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,741,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

