Creative Planning Buys 11,393 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

