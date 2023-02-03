Creative Planning Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cognex by 78.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

