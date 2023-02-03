Creative Planning Acquires 359 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $210.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $220.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

