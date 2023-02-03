Creative Planning Acquires 356 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Pentair by 13.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair Stock Up 4.5 %

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

