Creative Planning Acquires 11,393 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

