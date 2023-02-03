Christopher F. Wyatt Sells 4,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $257.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.