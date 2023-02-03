Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,039.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

