Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

