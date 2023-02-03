Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

