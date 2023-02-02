Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

