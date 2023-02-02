Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 214.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 16.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

ArcBest Stock Up 5.2 %

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.