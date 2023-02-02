Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

