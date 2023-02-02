Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 5,187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,910.8% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

