The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,456 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.