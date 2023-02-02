The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.