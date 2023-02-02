The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,248 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

About FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.