The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.37 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 794,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

