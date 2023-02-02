Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,228 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognex were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $108,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

