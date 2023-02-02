Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

