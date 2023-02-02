Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aramark by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 383,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.