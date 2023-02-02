Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,184 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVBF stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

