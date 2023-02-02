Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASB. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

