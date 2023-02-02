Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 13,135 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 327,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GXO Logistics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 941,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

