SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

