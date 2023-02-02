Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

