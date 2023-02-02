Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 4,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,337.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 36,943 shares worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.02.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

