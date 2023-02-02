Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 483 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

