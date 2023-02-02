Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $132.25 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.