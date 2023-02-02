Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1,476.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

NYSE FLR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

