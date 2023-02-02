Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.