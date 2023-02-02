Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6,310.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

